Soludo Refutes Claim On Obi’s $20m Investment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has rubbished reports credited to him that a purported investment of former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the state has brought returns.

African Examiner writes that Obi’s presidential ambition has gained popularity among many Nigerian youths on social media.

In May, there were reports on social media alleging that Soludo stated that Obi invested $20 million in SABMiller Plc, now AB InBev, on behalf of the state and that the investment has now increased to $100 The post continue to surface online as fans of Peter Obi continue to gloat over the information and in the past few days, the claim again emerged online on several media platforms, including one on a Facebook page titled, ‘Lamentations of A Bishop’, that Obi’s $20 million investment in Anambra has increased to $100 million.

Responding to the message, Governor Soludo stated that the statement was not true.

“Where did you read or hear me make such false statement? This fake news has been roundly debunked by my team. We can always carry on with campaigning for our preferred candidates without consciously misleading the reading public. This report is false and never emanated from me. Thank you,” he wrote.