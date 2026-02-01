Labour Party Still Strong Without Obi – Alex Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abia State Governor Alex Otti says the Labour Party (LP) remains a “formidable force” even after the departure of Peter Obi, the party’s former presidential candidate.

Otti spoke on Saturday night at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

Obi officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on December 31. Since then, the LP has lost some members, including lawmakers and interim national committee members, through defections.

Despite this, Otti insisted the party is still strong. He said the LP regrets Obi’s exit but is now working to rebuild unity and strengthen its structures.

“We regret the exit of our former leader and presidential candidate,” he said. “While we regret it, we are working to resolve the problems in the party so that everyone can come together and make the party stronger.”

Otti announced plans to set up a reconciliation committee to engage unhappy members and encourage their return. He also appealed to the faction led by Julius Abure to “sheathe their swords” and rejoin the party.

He said the party will hold congresses from the ward to national levels, starting in March, ahead of its national convention. The LP has also formed a committee to check its membership register and register new members.

Otti added that the party has no plans to join any political coalition, saying the LP itself is a “coalition.”

He also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for updating its website to show the leadership of the Nenadi Usman-led NWC, calling it a major step toward stabilising the party.

Last month, a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the Usman-led national caretaker committee is the authentic leadership of the LP. The rival faction led by Abure has said it will appeal the ruling.