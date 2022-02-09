Jose Peseiro Speaks On Why He Wasn’t Selected For Super Eagles Job

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Real Madrid assistant manager, Jose Peseiro, has opened up concerning the reason he did not become the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

African Examiner recalls that the NFF had previously declared Peseiro as the next substantive coach of the Super Eagles, just a week after Augustine Eguavoen was put in charge on an interim basis following the sacking of Gernot Rohr a few months ago.

However, the NFF on Monday announced that Peseiro would no longer take over the Super Eagles and retained Eguavoen to continue as head coach, Also, former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, was included to assist Eguavoen ahead of Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Ghana in March.

But Peseiro, taking to his Instagram account, confirmed that he has failed to reach an agreement with the NFF saying that a deal did not materialize due to financial issues and clauses in the proposed contract.

He said: “After several weeks of negotiations, during which several news came out, on the part of the Nigerian Football Federation, that I would be the coach of their national team, from the end of AFCON 2021, a fact that I never confirmed, these were not materialized due to disagreement regarding contractual clauses and financial matters.”