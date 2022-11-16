Lagos Lawmaker Slumps , Dies At Tinubu’s Rally In Jos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sobur Olayiwola Olawale is dead. He died at the age of 60.

Olawale, who is better known as Omititi in his constituency was among those who graced the inauguration of the campaign of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, Plateau State capital.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s death, Hon. (Engr) Setonji David, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, in a statement stated that Olawale’s death is a big blow.

He said: “It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Hon. Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on today.

“Hon. Olawale was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker left us unexpectedly and threw the whole House into mourning.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time. Thank you.”