Lagos Police Command Begins Enforcement On Spy Number Plates Ban

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Lagos state on Saturday announced its resolve to enforce the ban on the use of Police Spy Number Plates.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

African Examiner reports that the Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), on Wednesday ordered a ban on use of Police SPY Vehicle Number Plates by vehicle owners across all the states of the federation.

The Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known in a statement, also stated that, irrespective of whether it was authorised or not, all authorisations were revoked indefinitely.

“This order is necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

“The I-GP has, therefore, directed that police officers and other agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order,” Adejobi said.

The police command in Lagos, therefore, urged all persons currently in possession of such plates to forthwith discontinue their usage.

Hundeyin warned that as part of the enforcement, the plates would be confiscated by the police and other security agencies wherever they might be seen in the state.

“Users of these plates are to cooperate with security agencies in this regard.

“In line with the SOPs of the ban and its enforcement, no user of these plates is to be arrested, except where, of course, such a user resists the removal and confiscation of the plate or assaults security agents in the process.

“It is to be noted that it is immaterial that the number plates were duly acquired and appropriately used, as all authorizations have been revoked,” he said.

The image maker called on all concerned to give maximum support in the enforcement as the development was geared towards improving internal security in the country.

NAN