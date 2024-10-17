Lagos To Pay N85,000 Minimum Wage, Says Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state will pay N85,000 minimum wage to its workers, which is N15,000 higher than the N70,000 approved by the Federal Government in July.

President Bola Tinubu signed the new N70,000 minimum wage bill into law in July, ending months of deliberations between government representatives, labour unions and the private sector.

Sanwo-Olu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said the state is not paying N85,000 to outdo others but because it has the capacity to do so.

“I am glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos which we conversed and discussed with our union is N85,000 today,” Sanwo-Olu said on the programme.

“It is not a competition, so I am not going to say we are paying more than some other people, it is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity, but we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium in terms of even the cost of living, we are fully aware.”

The governor also revealed that the state had earlier in the year increased the salary of workers, adding that it is his wish to be able to make the minimum wage of N100,000 in January 2025.

“We actually increased salaries earlier in the year and deserved it for our staff and we will continue to do that.

“I would like to come back to you in January to say I have been able to increase the minimum wage of Lagos to N100,000 not because I want to make anybody look bad, it is really because I want my people to have a living wage, I want them to really be able to know that government is working for them,” he said.

Also on the programme, Governor Sanwo-Olu shared his dream of what he would want to be the Lagos identity in the nearest future.

According to him, his administration is aiming to grow Lagos to a city that truly works for everyone irrespective of where they are coming from.

Lagos is known for heavy traffic congestion, but the governor said it is also his dream to have a Lagos that has a predictable journey time.

“The dream identity will be a Lagos that truly works for everyone, a Lagos where you can have predictable journey time.

“You can come out of your house or your office and be able to safely say that in 30 minutes, 35 minutes plus or minus 5 minutes, you can be able to get to a predictable destination.”

He also wishes to make Lagos an enabling environment and the government continues to provide environment where business continue to grow and thrive.