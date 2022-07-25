Leave Religion Aside, APC ‘ll Win 2023 Presidential Election – Fashola

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Irrespective of controversy surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that the

All Progressives Congress will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos State governor made this known on Sunday during an interview on Channels TV.

It could be recalled that the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu had on July 10 in Daura, Katsina State, named Mr Kassim Shettima, a former Borno State governor and serving senator, as his running mate.

The choice of Tinubu has continued to spark debate from those who believe Tinubu, a southern Muslim, should have selected.

However, speaking on the development, Fashola tasked Nigerians to leave religion aside, saying that what the electorate should look out for is the candidates that have the capacity to take the country to greater heights.

He said: “We need to test some hypothesis. Religion should leave the public space. Religion is a private thing.

“Nigerians will vote for us (APC). Nigerians have had the opportunity of two governments. We (APC government) have served the country as efficiently as we can.”