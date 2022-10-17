LP Senatorial Candidate Not Kidnapped, Arrested Over Violence , Drug Related Issues – Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police have stated that Labour Party’s senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South, Hon. Linus Okorie has been arrested for utterances that incited violence in the state.

Following the sudden disappearance of the former lawmaker representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, there were reports that he was kidnapped on Sunday night.

But the police authorities in the state dismissed the claims in a statement issued on Monday, saying the politician has questions to answer having evaded arrest previously.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, said Okorie was traced to the head office of the Ebubeagu security outfit at the old Government House.

“Police detectives were briefed on why he was arrested which includes; his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha LGA which led to suspected IPOB/ESN operatives or unknown gunmen to unleash mayhem in the area, leaving seven (7) persons dead at the end of that fracas. Hence, the case has now been taken over by the Police Command for a scrupulous investigation,” the statement read.

“Hon Linus Abaa Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau of the Command over a petition dated 23/3/2022, authored by the state’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against Engr Dave Umahi accusing the Governor of illegally withdrawing #6.7 billion from the State Government’s Account to fund the Appeal Court Judgement against his removal from office, etc.”

Mr Anyanwu also revealed that Okorie also had to answer for a drug-related case in which he was indicted.

“It is also pertinent to mention that Honourable Linus Abaa Okorie also has a pending case in which he is implicated in a drug-related offence where the suspects purported to be his agents were arrested for Hard drug sales and use at his City Hub Inn, Mile 50, Abakaliki. The case was later transferred to the NDLEA for further necessary actions.”