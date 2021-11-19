Make Toilets Available At Strategic Points To Combat Open Defecation- Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister for Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has called on all Nigerians and stakeholders to make toilets attractive and available at all points towards promoting dignity and ending open defecation practices in the country.

He made the call at the 2021 World Toilet Day commemoration, with the theme, ‘Valuing Toilets’ in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, Nigeria cannot continue to do things the same way, if the country will meet the global target of improved access to safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) by 2030.

He said the immeasurable benefits that toilets brought and the need to care for the ones available cannot be over-emphasised, saying they protected the dignity of women and girls’ and ensure safety and health, especially during menstruation.

“Toilets, alongside clean water and good hygiene practices, form an essential barrier against the spread of deadly diseases like COVID-19, typhoid and cholera.

“Toilets help in reducing cases of malnutrition in our children under the age of 5, help to keep our children in school and also improve productivity through job creation.

“It has been established that investment in sanitation yields a five-fold returns on investment, we must therefore prioritise investment and innovations towards improving sustainable access to sanitation and hygiene in our communities”.

The minister noted that the adoption of Community Led Total Sanitation approach to generate demand for toilet had led to the supply chain for construction of durable and improved toilet facilities through Sanitation Marketing.

He stressed the need to mobilise actions from the community to the policy level, towards making all Nigerians have access to toilet facilities at home and in public places such as schools, health care centres, motor parks and markets.

“It is also important that the transportation, treatment and disposal or reuse component of the sanitation service chain is strengthened to ensure safely managed sanitation service which is the aspiration of the SDG sanitation target.

“This will require providing an enabling environment for private sector participation along the sanitation service chain”.

He equally commended efforts of the development partners and the organised private sector for taking the lead in changing the poor narratives of poor sanitation in the country.

He however called on all Nigerians to take extra steps in building and using their toilets, saying it was worrisome that some people expected tiers of government to build toilets for them.























