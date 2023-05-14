Manchester United, Close On Champions League Return

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United moved four points above fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League with just three games remaining following a comfortable 2-0 home win against Wolves.

The result means Erik ten Hag’s side are closing on a Champions League spot and only trail third-placed Newcastle, who drew 2-2 at Leeds earlier on Saturday, on goal difference,

United’s performance will not live long in many memories but the hosts delivered in a must-win game, creating enough chances to ensure Wolves were second best throughout the contest and preventing their visitors from recording a single shot on target.

The opening goal came from Anthony Martial in the 32nd minute when the forward swept into an empty net from Antony’s pass, before substitute Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury to seal the win in stoppage time.