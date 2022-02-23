Matawalle Swears In New Zamfara’s Deputy Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday swore-in Sen. Hassan Nasiha as the state new deputy governor, following the impeachment of Mahdi Aliyu by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the ceremony in Gusau, Matawalle said that the action was to fill the vacuum created by Aliyu’s exit.

He said that a deputy governor must be vibrant, honest and loyal to the goals of any administration.

Matawalle said that Nasiha was selected after a wide consultation among stakeholders in the state, describing him as most qualified for the office of the state deputy governor.

He, however, reminded the new deputy governor that he was appointed at a time when the state required commitment and out-of-box solutions to tackle security, economic and social challenges facing it.

The governor advised him to abide strictly by the Constitutional provisions guiding the operations of his office.

Speaking, Nasiha affirmed his loyalty to the governor and his administration.