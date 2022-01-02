Mbaka Raises Alarm Over Another DSS Invitation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Ejike Mbaka, has raised the alarm over another invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS had in June last year visited the adoration ground to deliver the letter of invitation to the Catholic priest, but missed him.

Though, details of the invitation were not stated, our correspondent learnt it might have had to do with the priest’s criticism of the Buhari Administration and his call for the president’s resignation and impeachment.

Mbaka gave the hint of another invitation from the DSS in his 2022 New Year message during the cross over night at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Enugu State.

It was not clear why a fresh invitation was being extended to the cleric.

However, our correspondent learnt that the latest invitation might be over the priest’s stance on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his group of agitators.

He had last year called Kanu a hero after his arrest, demanding his release and warning that if the IPOB leader dies in the custody of the DSS, there will be more trouble in Nigeria

Mbaka, who pleaded with his followers to intensify prayers for him over the fresh DSS invitation, also begged fellow priests to stop castigating him for praying for and blessing the IPOB leader over his travails.