Minister Orders Deployment Of Passport Printers To US Consulates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to deploy new printers to the passport offices in the Nigerian Consulate in Atlanta and New York, United States of America.

This is coming a few days after a petition by a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The petitioners had appealed to the minister to act after detailing challenges being faced by Nigerians in dire need of consular services in the two cities.

In response, Tunji-Ojo in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, acknowledged receipt of the petition while announcing his directive to the NIS.

The statement read: “The Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo, has acknowledged the receipt of a petition on appeal for passport printers in Atlanta and New York Consulates in the United States of America.

“To address this issue, the minister has since approved and directed the NIS to immediately deploy new printers to the passport offices in both cities. These printers are ready for installation. This short-term solution aims to resolve the current challenge promptly.

“The minister hinted that there is a new solution being implemented as a long-term plan that will usher in a streamlined passport regime, enabling Nigerians to apply for their passports with more ease.

“Part of this plan include the activation of the Passport Personalisation Centre in Abuja, which is scheduled to start in the next few weeks while also opening up more countries for the already-deployed contactless solution.

“The ministry under the minister is working round the clock, and none of the agencies is left behind. At the NIS for instance, there has been an end-to-end automation of the passport application process and the introduction of the contactless application process, which has since been launched in Canada.

“The minister assures that the government of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to ensuring that Nigerians experience #renewedhope laced with innovation and convenience while still enhancing national security,” the statement added.