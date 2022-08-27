Missing Lagos Girl Found In Bauchi -Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A teenager who was reported missing in Lagos has been found in Bauchi State, the police said on Friday.

According to a police statement, “Mildred Joshua Ebuka”, a 17-year-old girl, had departed her home in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday to deliver a wig cap to her aunt’s friend in Ikorodu.

On her way, she boarded a danfo bus not far from her home.

However, police officials stated that she had been found in Bauchi, asking the public to alert her parents.

“She hails from Lagos and speaks English Language fluently. Wore light blue blouse shirt and trouser, fair in complexion and she has no tribal mark,” the Bauchi state police stated this in a statement signed by spokesperson Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, the Bauchi police stated that a parent had been found.

“It is with utmost gratitude to GOD Almighty that Bauchi State Command have located the parent of (Mildred Joshua Ebuka) not her real name, her name is Jenifer

Joshua Anga and presently she will be reunited with her family in good health condition. Thank you for your patriotism,” the Twitter post read.

Speaking on the issue, police spokesperson, SP Wakil, stated that her parents were on their way to Bauchi as investigations into the matter continue.

According to the police, the teenager had been found at a bus park and was brought into police custody after a good Samaritan found her when she could not decipher her environment.