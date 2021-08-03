W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Mixed Reactions Trail IGP’s Posting Of DCP Tunde Disu As IRT Commander

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Some security experts and a  journalist have commended the posting  of DCP Tunde Disu by the Inspector-General of Police,  Usman Baba, as the new commander of  the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), while one expert faulted  the action.

In separate interviews  in Lagos on Tuesday, some  of the experts said Disu was competent to occupy the position, while one said that  the next officer  in command to Abba Kyari should have been appointed to the office.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The is contained in a statement issued by  CP Frank Mba, the  Police Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters   on the heels of police Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

African Examiner reports that IGP  Baba had in a statement released by Mba on Aug.1,2021,  recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, who until then was  the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him.

The IGP, in his letter to the Police Service Commission, dated July 31, 2021, noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer, was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The IGP  noted that the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference.

“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” Baba said in the statement signed by Mba.

We also reports that IGP  Baba on Aug. 2, 2021 approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in a statement signed by  Mba.

The statement added that the  posting of the officer was on the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.

The IGP then harged the new Head of the  IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured  the citizens that the IRT would  remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

An expert in security matters,  Mr Segun Musa, said that Disu,  his classmate at  the School of  Post Graduate Studies in Lagos State University some years ago, described Disu as a tested and a trusted officer.

Musa said that Disu had begun to demonstrate his professionalism since his days of working with a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju  Bola Tinubu,  till he left the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos.

He said that he could vouch for Disu in the area of competence, but he might not be able to do so  in the area of falling  a victim of a  similar experience that befell Abba Kyari.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)  should  make sure  that anybody it wanted to appoint into such  a sensitive position needs to declare his or her  assets and ensure system audit of activities,” he said.

Another security expert,Mr Ikechukwu Nwanguma, said that if someone was good in his or her previous assignments, such a fellow should be acknowledged.

Nwanguma, also the Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), said that it would  be rash or even outright dishonest to say that there are no good men and women in the Nigeria Police.



He said that there were those  whose conducts or performances were deserving of praises and commendations.

“I know many good police officers in the NPF. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, I know DCP Disu, just like many others, as a good cop who is professional minded.

“Indeed there are many officers in the NPF who, in spite of the inhibiting factors, have demonstrated disposition and willingness to rise above the system. Disu did so while he was the  Commander  of the RRS in  Lagos, State,” he said.

Nwanguma wished DCP Disu success and urged him to do his best  and to remain at his best and avoid the pitfalls that might  discredit him in the discharge of the mandates of the IRT.

“And I believe he will not disappoint,” he said.He advised  him to urge the IGP to disband the current  team.

“Disu needs to set up his own team – carefully selected and oriented with new professional standards of operation, that will have zero tolerance for abuse and corruption, ”  he advised.

Also, a  former  President of Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria [CRAN], Mr Christopher Oji, commended Abba Kyari for his dogged war against crime, especially,  kidnapping, by putting in his best and  applying  technology in the fight against crime.

Oji noted that despite his shortfalls, Kyari changed the narratives.

Orji speaking on DCP Tunji Disu’s posting said that the new Commander of IRT was the commander of the  Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, therefore, he was not a green horn in the fight against crime.

Oji said Disu also applied  technology to track criminals while in RRS, same method as Kyari, except that his area of operations  was restricted to Lagos State.

According to him, Lagos is a  microcosm of Nigeria:  Disu will need additional efforts to succeed in IRT.

“Those who chose him to replace Kyari knew what they did, because he is the right person to replace Kyari. He is a  very  responsive and proactive officer. His antecedent had shown  me as being  capable.

“My advice to him is not to jettison Kyari’s innovation. He should leverage it and add more values to it. He should also learn from Kyari’s mistakes and know those that he  will  associate with.

“For the job, he is good and will not disappoint Nigerians, but he must work out modalities that will help me  to checkmate the excesses of his subordinates,” Oji said.

Another security expert, Mr Folorunsho Attah, however, said that  the officer next to Abba Kyari should have been appointed  to replace the former commander in an acting capacity  pending the outcome of the findings of the Special Investgation Panel.(NAN)

