My Administration Will Finish Abandoned Federal Roads In Anambra –Tiinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has assured that his administration will complete all abandoned federal roads in Anambra State and he also promised to reactivate the south-east gas reserve plant and tackle the flood challenge in the state.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday at the Alex Ekwueme Square during his official visit to Anambra State.

He said: “Abandoned federal road projects that link Anambra to Kogi can become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra South and South-South. I agree.

“I am standing before you to say that the ministry of transportation is aware and will include the connection in the master plan and give it attention.”

He also talked about the under-utilisation of gas reserves in the region and heaped praises on the state government’s efforts in improving security, saying that the federal government will make sure that peace and stability are restored to the state and region at large.

“With our progressive ideological alliance, we will continue to partner with your state to deliver shared prosperity in Anambra and to all Nigerians,” Tinubu added.

“As your president, I have always said and I’m saying the same thing now in our national anthem, we sing though tribes and tongues may differ in brotherhood, we stand.

“We will continue to be brothers. We are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity. We must work together to be a united Nigeria.”

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of the state, appreciated the president for the visit.

He described the projects, which include rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha road, Second Niger Bridge access roads, and ongoing erosion control measures will be “game-changers” for the south-east.

According to him the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) is “aligned with the centre”.

“We are implementing bold, people-centric programmes, free education, healthcare for women, youth empowerment, and massive agricultural initiatives that align closely with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Soludo said.