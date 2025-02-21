My Husband Still In Morgue, Mohbad’s Wife Cries Out

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After almost two years after the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, his wife, Wunmi, has stated that she has yet to find closure as the remains of her husband is still in the mortuary.

Wunmi, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, lamented that there is no burial date yet in sight for the deceased singer.

“I haven’t had any closure since my husband died and sometimes it feels like he’s still alive. He’s in Yaba morgue and still has not been buried and it’s so so sad,” she said.

Expressing her frustration over the continued delay in burying her husband, she alleges that her father-in-law is purposely stopping the burial for personal reasons, even though the autopsy has been done twice.

She said: “He has been cut open twice, you know they did two autopsies. The government autopsy and the private one that my father in law did. I can tell you that there is no genuine reason why he’s still there, my father in law has no reason for keeping him there yet he keep saying that the government isn’t letting Mohbad get justice and he had been manipulating the public.

“Sometimes I feel like God cheated my husband; he didn’t have to die. We no longer feel safe and I get death threats literally every day in my DMs. It has gotten to the point that I either speak up or die in silence.”