NAF Aircraft Strikes At 20 Boats Carrying Boko Haram Terrorists In Lake Chad, Neutralizes Scores

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday that its fighter aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai have continued their onslaught on terrorist and insurgent targets on islands and localities around the Lake Chad with strikes on 20 boats ferrying Boko Haram terrorists for an attack

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director NAF Public Relations and Information made this known.

It said, “On receiving credible Intelligence on 20 October 2021 that about 20 boats with suspected Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists were converging for a meeting on an Island in the Tumbuns on the Lake Chad and at Malam Fatori, 3 NAF aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai were scrambled to carry out strikes on the targets.

“Reaching overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of about 20 boats consisting of 5-7 suspected terrorists in each boat.

“Using a mix of bombs and rockets, the 3 aircraft carried out series of strikes and scored devastating hits on the targets leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives.

“The operation by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai yet again confirms the high concentration of terrorist and insurgent elements hibernating in the Lake Chad general area.

“Working alongside the Army and Naval components as well as other security agencies under Operation Hadin KaiI, the Air Component will continue to sustain its operation until the area is rid of all terrorists and insurgents.”























