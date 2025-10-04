NAFDAC Destroys N15bn Substandard Drugs In Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Thursday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control destroyed expired and substandard drugs and products valued at N15bn in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was made known to the press by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, during the destruction in the state capital, Ibadan.

Represented by NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade, Adeyeye stated that the agency remained resolutely committed to making sure that foods, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water, and drinks were safe and good for human consumption.

She said: “There is no doubt that drugs are a critical aspect of NAFDAC’s mandate, and the agency has established strict guidelines governing the licensing, sale, and distribution of drug products.

“The products we destroyed today (Thursday) include expired, counterfeit, uncontrolled, unregistered, and banned drugs such as Analgin, Cocodamol, codeine cough syrup, tramadol, oxytocin, and various types of vaccines.

“The estimated street value of these products being destroyed today (Thursday) stands at N15bn only.”

According to her, the destruction of those products would cancel the risk of their re-entry into the Nigerian market.

The DG applauded the support of the police, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, NDLEA, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, among others.

She tasked relevant stakeholders to educate and inform their families and wards concerning the dangers of patronising quacks and unauthorised medicine dealers.