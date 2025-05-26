Naira Abuse Case Against Tompolo Mere Allegation For Now, Says EFCC Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has tasked Nigerians to refrain from condemning Chief Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, concerning the allegation of Naira abuse.

This development is coming on the heels of the viral video from Tompolo’s 54th birthday celebration that showed the Niger Delta chieftain dancing and a man lavishly sprayed ₦1,000 notes before him.

The video attracted reactions from Nigerians who speculated that the EFCC would not react to the viral video, and they dared the anti-graft agency to arrest Tompolo so that Nigerians would believe that the law is not a selective one.

Olukoyed, responding to this in an interview with TVC on Sunday, confirmed that the EFCC has invited Tompolo for questioning, but he should not be labelled guilty until the case is concluded.

According to him, the viral video has been subjected to forensic analysis, saying that the clip may have been doctored.

Olukoyede said: “We have invited Tompolo, the whole of Nigeria knows that, and we said there is no human that is above the law.

“Nobody should go and condemn Tompolo for the allegation. It’s a mere allegation for now. We have subjected the video to forensic analysis because these days, people can impose… You know?

“Not until we conclude the case can we say Tompolo is guilty or not. We must give every Nigerian a fair hearing or the benefit of doubt.”