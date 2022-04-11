Naira Closes At 417/Dollar At I & E Window

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The exchange rate of the naira at the Investors and Exporters window closed at 417 to 1 dollar on Monday, representing a 0.08 per cent depreciation compared to N416.17 recorded on Friday.

The open indicative rate also closed at N416.15 to the dollar on Monday.

An exchange rate of N444 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N417, while it sold for as low as N410 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 127.12 million dollars was traded in FX at the official Investors and Exporters Window on Thursday.

NAN