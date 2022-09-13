NASS Commission Renews Pledge To Improve Legislative Processes In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has reaffirmed its commitment to articulating and introducing initiatives that will further improve legislative processes in Nigeria.

The NASC is the supervisory body over the National Assembly bureaucracy with powers and functions equivalent to that of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The key responsibilities of the Commission includes the appointment of persons to all offices of the National Assembly, to promote, transfer, and confirm such appointments, and also discipline erring officials.

Chairman of NASC, Alhaji Ahmed Amshi gave the assurance at the opening of a three-day capacity building for staff of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

The Capacity Building Workshop was organised by National Assembly in Collaboration with Sahl Human Resources to improve the capabilities of staff to meet international standards in legislative processes

Represented by the Commissioner, Representing North East, Abubakar Tutari, the Chairman also harped on the need for continuous capacity building to enhance the productivity of staff.

He noted that training and retraining of staff are imperative for enhanced productivity and national development.

Also speaking, the Clerk, House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya DanZaria noted that the best way to attain optimal performance and productivity is through the empowerment of staff.

According to him, the need to strengthen the capacity of staff to be in tune with legislative procedures prompted the training which he believed would be up to date with international best practices in legislative matters.

Similarly, Mr. Paul Adiu and Idowu Adebukola, who participated in the training, were hopeful of a positive outcome from the training as they believed it would enhance their capacity to support legislators in law-making processes.

No fewer than 50 legislative staff attended the workshop with the theme; “Enhancing Capacity for Legislative Services”.