National Grid Collapses Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national grid has collapsed again, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness.

The collapse which happened on Wednesday is the first in 2025.

Confirming this in a post on X, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company reported that the system outage happened at 11:34 am local time.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February 2025 at 11:34hrs affecting all our feeders.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the post read.