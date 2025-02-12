W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

National Grid Collapses Again

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national grid has collapsed again, plunging millions of Nigerians into darkness.

The collapse which happened on Wednesday is the first in 2025.

Confirming this in a post on X, the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company reported that the system outage happened at 11:34 am local time.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February 2025 at 11:34hrs affecting all our feeders.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the post read.

