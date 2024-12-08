NCAA To Sanction Errant Airlines Over Flight Delays

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority is encouraging aviation passengers to be more informed about their challenges while travelling via airports.

NCAA Head of Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, made this call on Saturday during a road walk in Port Harcourt the Rivers state capital.

He noted that this is the heavy travel season and a lot of travelers need to be properly sensitized about the cause of delays and solutions to the problem.

“We’re now in the high travel season in aviation and as you know there’s been a lot of flight disruptions as well as a lot of complaints,” Achimugu stated.

“Our duty at NCAA is to sensitize our passengers because most of the time when compalaints come about these disruptions, it comes from a place of poor knowledge about their rights and responsibilities as air passengers. We must protect both the passenger and the airline.”