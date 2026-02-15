FG warns Nigerians Against Illegal Foreign Army Recruitment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to avoid illegal recruitment into foreign armed conflicts, saying it is investigating reports of citizens being lured abroad and forced into combat roles.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria expressed concern over increasing cases of Nigerians allegedly deceived with promises of jobs, education, or migration opportunities, only to be deployed to war zones.

The warning comes after Ukraine announced on February 12 that it found the bodies of two Nigerians in the Luhansk region who were reportedly fighting on Russia’s side in the ongoing war. They were identified as Hamzat Kazeem Kolawole, 42, and Mbah Stephen Udoka, 38.

On February 13, a Nigerian man, Abubakar Adamu, also appealed for government help to return home from Russia, claiming he was lured there with a security job offer. He alleged that his documents were seized on arrival, and he was forced to sign army enlistment papers written in Russian without an interpreter.

The ministry said media and security reports show that some Nigerians were misled into signing foreign military contracts without proper legal advice.

It warned that taking part in foreign conflicts outside approved government arrangements may violate Nigerian and international laws on mercenary activities and foreign enlistment.

The government said it is working with local and international partners to investigate the recruitment networks and raise public awareness about the risks. Nigerian missions abroad have also been directed to strengthen consular support and issue timely advisories.

Parents, community leaders, and schools were urged to educate young Nigerians about deceptive overseas recruitment offers, while citizens were advised to verify travel, work, or study opportunities through official government channels and report suspicious schemes.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerians at home and abroad, stressing that no citizen should be trafficked or exploited into foreign conflicts.