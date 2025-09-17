NECO Records 60% Pass Rate In 2025 SSCE Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examinations Council has released the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE internal) results on Wednesday just 54 days after the last exam was written.

NECO Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results during a press conference in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday as he stated that out of the 1,358,339 candidates who wrote the June/July exercise, 818,492, representing 60.26 per cent, got 5 credits and above, including Mathematics and English.

Wushishi disclosed that the number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English is 1,144,496 which represents 84.26 per cent.

He said: “Number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,367,210, representing 685,514 Males and 681,696 Females.

“Number of candidates that sat is 1,358,33,9 representing 680,292 Males and 678,047 females.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including Mathematics and English is 818,492 representing 60.26%.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English is 1,144,496 representing 84.26%.”

The 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination was done from Monday June 16, to Friday July 25, 2025.

According to Wushishi, the number of candidates with special needs was 1,622, out of which candidates who has hearing impairment were 586 males and 355 females, and candidates with visual impairment were 111 Males and 80 Females.

Speaking on the number of examination malpractice cases, the registrar stated that in the 2025 SSCE internal, the number of candidates involved in different forms of “malpractice was 3,878, as against 10,094 in 2024, which shows a reduction of 61.58 per cent.”

He added: “During the conduct of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination, 38 schools were found to have been involved in whole school (Mass) cheating in 13 States. They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

“Similarly, nine Supervisors: three in Rivers, one in Niger, three in FCT, one in Kano and one in Osun States were recommended for blacklisting due to poor Supervision, Aiding and Abetting, Lateness, Unruly behavior, Assault, and Insubordination.

“I wish to also draw your attention to a case in Lamorde Local Government, Adamawa State involving eight Schools which were affected by a communal clash resulting in the disruption of our examinations from 7th to 25th July, 2025. A total of thirteen Subjects and twenty-nine Papers were involved.

“We have since commenced talks with the State Government with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected Schools.”