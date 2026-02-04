NECO Releases 2025 SSCE Results, Records 72% Pass in English and Maths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Announcing the results on Tuesday in Minna, Niger state, NECO Registrar Ibrahim Wushishi said students were examined in 16 subjects.

A total of 96,979 candidates registered for the examination, including 51,823 males and 45,156 females. Out of these, 95,160 candidates sat for the exams.

Wushishi said 73,167 candidates, representing 78.32 per cent, obtained credit passes and above.

He added that 85,256 candidates, or 91.35 per cent of the 93,330 who wrote mathematics, scored credit passes and above.

According to the registrar, 68,166 candidates, or 71.63 per cent, obtained five credits and above including English language and mathematics. Meanwhile, 82,082 candidates, or 86.26 per cent, secured five credits and above irrespective of the two compulsory subjects.

Wushishi also said that 9,016 candidates were sanctioned for examination malpractice, an increase of 2,856 compared to 2024.

He said five supervisors from the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, Adamawa, and Ondo states were blacklisted for allegedly aiding malpractice. Four examination centres in Niger, Yobe and Kano states have been recommended for de-recognition over mass malpractice.

The SSCE result is used by candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria and abroad.

Wushishi described the result as “another milestone” in NECO’s efforts to provide credible assessments for students. He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for the education sector.

The registrar added that NECO is owed less than N2 billion by the 36 states.

The 2025 SSCE was conducted between November 26 and December 13, 2025, and marking took place from January 5 to January 21, 2026.