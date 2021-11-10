NEMA Coordinator Eze, Debunk Reports Of Diversion, Sales Of Relief Agricultural Inputs For Ebonyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South East Zonal office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has dismissed a write up by a certain individual operating under the platform, of South East Watch which alleged that his office diverted and sold the relief agricultural input meant for the 2020 flood affected farmers in nine Council Areas of Ebonyi state.

It said the author of the write up who is faceless and has no address just want to tarnish his image and reputation as well as that of NEMA.

The Agency disclosed that “distribution of the said relief materials was done between Sept. 28 and Oct. 27 2021, after a due assessment, enumeration and capturing of the farmers affected during the 2020 flood within the nine council areas in Ebonyi state.

South-East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Major James Eze, who made the denial in his office in Enugu, while briefing newsmen, on the said malicious write up, said that the allegation which holds no water was aimed at rubbishing his hard earn image.

Eze said that no state within the zone, including Ebonyi, complained of a shortfall before, during and after the distribution.

According to him, the authorities of the local governments involved in Ebonyi were given advanced copies of the items they should expect during the exercise which is the normal thing in NEMA.

He said: “my attention has been drawn to a dubious allegation published by one social media platform alleging that the Emergency Agricultural Intervention items meant for the 2020 Flood Affected Farmers in Ebonyi were diverted and sold.

“For me, the write up is laughable because the author is not informed about the how NEMA operated , and he also fail to substantiate his allegation claims.

He added that “the dubious and unsubstantial allegation claimed that the proceeds from the diversion and sales were used to buy properties in Abuja and Lagos by me (zonal coordinator) sounds funny and more laughable.

“The items supplied by NEMA were jointly received by state authorities and two NEMA officers who recorded all items supplied.

“No state complained of a shortfall. We gave all local governments an advanced copy of the items they should expect during the exercise.

“There was no complaint of diversion of items from any of the nine local government areas that we distributed items in Ebonyi.

“The state authorities and other stakeholders signed a Certificate of Performance that was issued to NEMA staff and the agency’s headquarters,” he explained.

The South East NEMA boss, further stressed that the “allegation is an extreme peddling of falsehood that only existed in the imagination of the writer”.

“I never diverted any materials meant for farmers and I do not have even a square meter of land in Lagos or Abuja.

He said he would have ignored the write up because it lack substance, but decided to react so as to put the record straight and let members of the public know the truth.

“The state where I superintendent, Ebonyi, gave my team accolades after the exercise and I do not know what it will benefit the person or those behind the malicious and falsified write-up against NEMA and me” Eze said.

“Initially, I did not want to respond to the bizarre allegation and falsehood but it is necessary to put the records straight that there was nothing like diversion of agricultural inputs meant for farmers in the South-East let alone in Ebonyi”.

He however, advised those who derive joy in running down public office holders with unsubstantiated claims for reasons best known to them to desist from such act, or be ready to face the music when apprehended.























