New Education Curriculum To Commence In January 2025 – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Education on Monday announced that the new curriculum for basic education will commence across schools in the country by January 2025.

The Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman who disclosed this in Abuja, at a stakeholders meeting on the implementation of the new curriculum, said the new curriculum for senior secondary education would also commence by September 2025.

Professor Mamman stated that the new curriculum will address problems of learning crises and employability as the new skills acquisition to be introduced will have a multiplier effect by equipping students with 21st-century skills.

He noted that the next three months will be used for the preparatory stage, including preparing teachers’ guides in using the curriculum.

The Director of Curriculum, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Dr Garba Gandu, explained that the new curriculum will provide prerequisite skills and training for global competitiveness as the new curriculum includes 15 newly introduced trade subjects for basic education.

The subjects are basic digital literacy such as information technology, and vocational entrepreneurship skills such as building and construction, plumbing and tiling.

Others are hospitality such as hair styling, and make-up and services such as construction, GSM repairs, satellite and CCTV installation and maintenance and garment making, among others.