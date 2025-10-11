New Enugu APC Caretaker Committee Nullifies All Suspensions Previously Slammed On Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Newly inaugurated Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye has nullified all suspensions previously slammed on members by the recently dissolved Ugochukwu Agballa-led executives, declaring them null and void.

Nwoye, who returned to the leadership of the party following the dissolution of the Agballa-led Exco by the National Working Committee NWC of the party last Thursday, stated this while addressing a large gathering of party leaders and supporters at the APC Secretariat in Enugu shortly after returning from Abuja on Saturday.

Among those who were purportedly suspended by the Agballah led executive were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Ex- governor Sullivan Chime, former speaker and current secretary of the caretaker committee, Barr. Eugene Odoh, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON Mr. Osita Okechukwu, amongst others.

Nwoye, a former elected chairman of the Enugu state APC described the series of suspensions carried out under the previous leadership as a “political caricature” that undermined the strength and unity of the party in the state.

He therefore declared all suspensions—whether communicated through audio messages, letters, or radio announcements null and void.

“How can you suspend the very people you need to win elections?” Nwoye asked.

The caretaker chairman emphasized that the party must rebuild from within, calling on leaders at all levels to embark on a reconciliation and reintegration process aimed at bringing back every member who felt sidelined or unjustly treated.

He pointed out that the National leadership of the party gave him a clear mandate to return to Enugu and unite the party ahead of its critical political contests in the state.

The Enugu APC caretaker committee boss, stressed that the political atmosphere in Enugu has significantly changed with the emergence of Governor Peter Mbah, noting that his official coming has ushered in a new political dawn for the APC.

He warned that the party can no longer afford to remain divided or silent in the evolving political landscape.

“With the right strategy and unity of purpose, APC will not remain on the sidelines in Enugu. We will be the party that sets the agenda and defines the next political direction of this state,” Nwoye stated

Earlier on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International, Enugu, Nwoye said that with the entry of Governor Peter Mbah, Enugu would regain all those things it lost in the past.