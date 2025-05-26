New York Celebrates Africa’s Unity, Diaspora Contributions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – New York City joined the rest of the world on Sunday evening in commemorating Africa Day 2025, with a symbolic and colourful African Union (AU) Flag Raising Ceremony at the historic Bowling Green.

The event, which marked the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the AU, was attended by African diplomats, city officials and community leaders.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Chair of the African Group of Consuls-General in New York, Nigeria’s Consul-General, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, said the annual commemoration was a reaffirmation of African identity, unity and collective resolve to advance the continent’s development.

Jidda said the event was also a vibrant celebration of Africa’s diversity and its diaspora’s contributions, underscoring global solidarity with Africa and its diaspora.

“For us, the flag raising is more than a ceremony,” Jidda declared. “It is a representation of our unity and common identity, all embedded in our shared values and determination as a people.”

Jidda emphasised the critical role of the African diaspora in the global arena, applauding their contributions to both their home countries and host communities. particularly in cities like New York.

The Nigerian envoy praised New York City as a place where the African diaspora had flourished across critical sectors.

“This city has given the platform for the diaspora community to thrive in fields such as academia, medicine, business, finance, arts and entertainment,” he said.

Highlighting the continent’s developmental roadmap, Jidda reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to Agenda 2063, which envisions inclusive growth, sustainable development, peace and security and prosperity across all African nations.

He said the ceremony served as a platform to reflect on Africa’s progress and the resilience of its people, while calling for stronger solidarity among African nations and their global partners.

“We must continue to build bridges not just between our home countries and the diaspora, but also across communities worldwide,” he noted.

“Let us continue to stand together in unity and hope for the good of our dear continent,” the Nigerian diplomat said.

The event, which drew a distinguished audience including Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, and several African Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to the UN, highlighted the enduring connection between Africa and its diaspora.

Mayor Eric Adams, in his remarks, praised the African community in New York City for its vibrancy and vital contributions.

“New York is proud to be a home for the African diaspora,” he said. “You enrich our culture, economy and civic life. Africa Day is a celebration of your strength and heritage.”

The 2025 observance has the AU’s theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, a powerful call for global accountability and redress for centuries of colonialism and slavery.

The theme urges reflection on Africa’s historical journey and the continuing need for equity, restitution and progress.

Amb. Fatma Kyari-Mohammed, the AU Permanent Observer to the UN, emphasised the continued fight for global justice.

“Africa Day reminds us of our journey, our dreams, and the imperative to secure justice for past wrongs while building a future filled with opportunity and dignity.”

She said the event was a powerful reminder that Africa’s story was one of resilience and potential, adding “the African Union flag flying in New York represents the dreams and determination of over a billion Africans.”

Also present were Amb. Tesfaye Yilma, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the UN and Chair of the African Group of Permanent Representatives, Amb. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, AU Ambassador to the U.S., Senator Robert Jackson of the New York State Senate, and Donald Charumbira of the Zimbabwe Permanent Mission to the UN.

The flag-raising event was a joint effort by the African Consular Corps in New York and the Office of the Mayor, with participation from the broader African Diaspora community.