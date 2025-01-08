NFF Appoints Eric Chelle As Super Eagles Head Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the appointment of Éric Sékou Chelle as Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

This was reached at its ”meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd January 2025, the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee had recommended the appointment of the former Coach of the senior men national team of Mali as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles.”

”This recommendation was on Tuesday, 7th January endorsed by the NFF Executive Committee,” the federation’s website revealed

His appointment is with immediate effect, and he has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches (Matchdays 5 & 6) taking place in March.

Chelle, who won five caps for the Aiglons of Mali and coached clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne and MC Oran, has been Head Coach of the Aiglons since 2022.

Chelle was appointed manager of Mali and was dismissed on 13 June 2024