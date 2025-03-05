Nigeria, Benin Republic Renew Commitments On Bilateral Trade Ties

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Idiroko Command, and its counterpart from the Republic of Benin have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties and combating trans-border smuggling.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Idiroko, after emerging from the closed-door meeting, said that the engagement aimed to foster a secure and seamless trade relationship between both countries.

According to Shuaibu, customs authorities of the two countries have also pledged to evolve a workable solutions that will enable them jointly tackle the challenges hindering the smooth flow of trade between the two countries.

He pointed out that these formed parts of the resolutions between management of the Ogun 1 Area Command of NCS, Idiroko, led by the Comptroller Shuaibu and head of the Benin Republic Customs Area Controller in Igolo Command, Soglonou Jean-Paul.

Shuaibu said that the comptroller from Benin-republic Customs, led a six-man delegate to a closed door strategic meeting in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun.

Shuaibu underscored the long-standing economic relationship between Nigeria and Benin, noting that their trade history is crucial not only for bilateral ties but for regional economic stability.

“The economic relationship between Nigeria and Benin is vital not only to our bilateral ties but to the entire region.

“We must ensure that trade between our nations remains secure, organised, and mutually beneficial,” he said.

He further stressed that customs services globally operate as a unified system, adding that both agencies agreed to maintain a synchronised approach to trade enforcement.

Shuaibu explained that the session offered the opportunity to hear firsthand from stakeholders, share insights and engage in frank discussions that would lead to actionable outcomes.

“So, all we are trying to do is to cement the existing relationship between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, which has been an old tie,” he said.

He noted that the tie would not go unnoticed without trade, saying, “the trade is what we are trying to cement now”.

“We are just trying to see how can we have a seamless trade experience and how we can facilitate legitimate trade between the two countries.

“We are here and all of us have agreed on one point and that is to enforce the fiscal policy of government against smuggling activities,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the recent exit of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Shuaibu assured that the development had not affected trade flows in the region.

“Trade is not limited to ECOWAS alone. We still operate under the African Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), ensuring continued commerce across the continent,” he explained.

The meeting also had the participation of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), reinforcing the importance of private sector involvement in shaping trade policies.

Shuaibu reiterated that the consultation, collaboration, and synergy approach of the Comptroller-General of Customs would continue to guide engagements between the two nations. (NAN)