Nigeria Condemns Eze Ndigbo Coronations Abroad

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Federal Government has criticised the coronation of individuals as “Eze Ndigbo” (Igbo traditional rulers) in foreign countries, describing the practice as embarrassing.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made this known during a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in Enugu.

She said the development has become a source of concern for the government, Nigerians, and host countries where such titles are conferred.

Her comments follow recent unrest in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, after the coronation of Solomon Ogbonna Eziko as “Eze Ndigbo na East London.” The incident sparked protests, leading to violence, destruction of vehicles, and looting.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also recalled a similar situation in Accra, Ghana, in 2025, where tensions rose and some groups called for Nigerians to leave the country.

She said the Nigerian government intervened through diplomatic efforts, including meetings with John Mahama and other officials, which helped to calm the situation.

The minister stressed that cultural practices should not create conflict with host communities and urged Igbo groups to avoid actions that could cause tension.

She also called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to enforce sanctions against individuals who confer or accept such titles abroad.

Meanwhile, the President-General of Ohanaeze, Azuta Mbata, said the group has officially abolished the use of the Eze Ndigbo title outside Igboland.

He stated that any such title conferred abroad would not be recognised by the Igbo people and warned that violators could face sanctions at the community level.

Authorities in South Africa, including traditional leaders and government agencies, have also rejected the coronation, describing it as illegal and inconsistent with local laws.

Nigerian officials in South Africa have urged citizens to remain calm and avoid actions that could worsen tensions.