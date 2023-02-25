Nigeria Decides: Live Results And Updates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians will today (Saturday) elect a new president that will take over from the outgoing President Mohammadu Buhari. The country will also elect members of the national assembly.

Three presidential candidates are the front runners in this election. They are Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

INEC Officials Yet To Arrive Polling Units In Enugu As AT 10: 05am

By Ignatius Okpara

Voters are still waiting patiently across Enugu, as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Officials are yet to arrive at any of the polling units visited by our correspondent as at 10: 05 am.

Atiku, Wife Vote

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party , Atiku Abubakar and his wife have voted in their hometown of Adamawa.

They exercised their franchise at Ajiya 012 polling unit in Ajiya ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Speaking after performing his civic duty, the former vice president expressed optimism that the process will be hassle-free for voters.

Use Of Mobile Phones, Photographic Devices In Voting Cubicle Prohibited

By Nwa Diokpa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned voters that will be participating in the presidential and national assembly elections against making use of their mobile phones and any other photographic devices to take pictures of the party they cast their votes for.

The commission also enjoined voters to either do away with their devices or refrain from making use of them once in the voting cubicle.

According to the electoral umpire, anyone caught using their mobile phones or any photographic devices in the voting cubicle will be jailed upon conviction.

The INEC official said: “No one will be allowed to take his or her phone to the voting cubicle. It is prohibited.

“Officials of the ICPC, EFCC and security agencies will be on hand to monitor and ensure that the law in that respect is not violated.”