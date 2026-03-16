Nigeria, DR Congo Face FIFA Penalties Over Fans’ Misconduct

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FIFA fines Nigeria Football Federation, Congolese Association Football Federation over fans’ misconduct at World Cup playoff

FIFA has sanctioned Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) following incidents involving supporters during their 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff match in November.

In its latest disciplinary overview, FIFA said both football associations were found guilty of breaching its disciplinary code due to the behaviour of their fans during the African World Cup playoff final, which was won by DR Congo on penalties.

According to FIFA, Nigerian supporters threw objects onto the pitch during the match. The action was found to violate Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. As a result, the Nigerian Football Federation was fined 1,000 Swiss francs.

The Congolese Association Football Federation received a heavier sanction after FIFA ruled that its supporters used laser pointers during the game, an offence that contravenes Article 17.2.d of the disciplinary code. The Congolese federation was fined 5,000 Swiss francs.

FIFA said each decision was based on the specific circumstances of the cases and noted that the rulings remain subject to appeal.

However, the disciplinary report did not address Nigeria’s protest over the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the match.

The Nigeria Football Federation had earlier submitted a petition to FIFA, accusing the Congolese FA of clearing players for the national team despite questions over their eligibility under the country’s citizenship laws.

According to the federation, some of the players it described as “fraudulently registered” featured for DR Congo in the playoff match.

FIFA has yet to make a decision on the protest. Meanwhile, DR Congo has already announced its squad for the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for later this month.

DR Congo will face the winner of the match between the Jamaica national football team and the New Caledonia national football team, with the final match set to determine one of the last places at the 2026 World Cup.