Nigeria Gave Me Identity, Chance to Fulfill Dreams – Troost-Ekong

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Retired Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has described Nigeria as the foundation of his identity and the platform that allowed him to pursue his lifelong football ambitions, following his conferment with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

In an X post, Troost-Ekong expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the recognition, calling the award a moment of pride and humility for him and his family. “Nigeria gave me my identity, my purpose, and the platform to live my dream through football,” he said, emphasizing that representing the Super Eagles has always been both a privilege and a responsibility.

The award follows Troost-Ekong’s standout performances as captain during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, where Nigeria finished as runners-up. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring three goals and leading Nigeria’s defence, cementing his status as one of the competition’s top performers.

Born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father and Dutch mother, Troost-Ekong committed his international future to Nigeria in 2015. Since then, he has earned over 60 caps, captaining the national team in multiple major tournaments and playing a key role in World Cup and AFCON qualifying campaigns.

In his message, he also pledged support for the Super Eagles as they start a new AFCON campaign, describing the national team as a symbol of unity and hope for Nigerians. “I believe in this group, our nation and what we can achieve,” he said.

At club level, Troost-Ekong continues his professional career abroad, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Kholood in 2024 after leaving Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki. Off the pitch, he remains active in social initiatives focused on youth development and education in Nigeria.