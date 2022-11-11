Nigeria May Break If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released – Ozekhome Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mike Ozekhome, The lead counsel of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has cautioned against the continued detention of the Biafra agitator.

Ozekhome stated that Nigeria would disintegrate if Kanu is not released from detention soon.

The legal luminary made this known in a meeting with Igbo leaders in Atlanta, the United States of America, US.

Ozekhome said: “We are at the Supreme Court, and it will right the wrong because nobody will intimidate the Supreme court. They will have to do something so that Nigeria will not disintegrate.

“I have told the court that releasing Kanu will not break the South East or bring unrest in the zone. Rather, that is what will calm South East.”

African Examiner writes that the federal government has refused to release the agitator irrespective of a court ruling ordering his release.