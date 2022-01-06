Nigeria Needs A Unifier Like Atiku – Dokpesi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications, has stated that Nigeria’s next president should be someone that can unify the country.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain disclosed this at the party stakeholders’ meeting in Adamawa.

According to Dokpesi, Nigeria “has never been this disunited”, and the country needs someone like Atiku Abubakar, former vice president, to lead the country out of “its present quagmire”.

“Now that 2023 is approaching again , the economy of the country has totally collapsed, and our children cannot find employment,” he said.

“It is very glaring that we need somebody who is a unifier, who is very sound, who has business acumen, who himself has investment and wealth of experience and wherewithal to be able to properly lead the country out of its present quagmire like Atiku.”

“The country has never been disunited as we have it today, both on religious and ethnic lines. Our economy is in shambles. We have not borrowed as much money externally and locally as we have experienced in the last six or seven years of the APC-led federal government.

“What we have under the Buhari administration is a Nigeria that is flowing with the blood of our children. The banditry and insecurity that is available is one which is unprecedented.”