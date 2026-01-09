Nigeria to Receive $9.5 Million Abacha Loot from Jersey

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria is set to receive $9.5 million (£7 million), believed to be stolen funds linked to former military Head of State, Sani Abacha, from the United Kingdom’s Jersey.

According to the BBC, Jersey has agreed to repatriate the funds to the Nigerian government. The money, described as proceeds of “tainted property,” forms part of the vast fortune looted by Abacha during his rule from 1993 to 1998.

The funds were held in a bank account in Jersey and had been tied up in legal proceedings for several years. While the assets were first recovered during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, court challenges delayed their return to Nigeria.

Progress was made in December 2025 when Jersey’s Attorney-General, Mark Temple, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigerian authorities to facilitate the repatriation.

The latest agreement builds on two previous arrangements between Jersey and Nigeria, which led to the return of more than $300 million (£230 million) in recovered assets.