Nigeria Vs Egypt: We Stopped Supply To Salah, Eguavoen Speaks On Winning Strategy

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Wednesday, January 12th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has stated that Nigerian players cut Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, off the ball to record victory.

Eguavoen disclosed this in a post-match interview after Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0 on Tuesday.

The coach heaped praises on the performance of the Super Eagles adding that the good performance will be replicated in subsequent matches.

He said, “Egypt is a well-respected team; we respect them, but we’ve players who should be respected too.



“We tried to cut Salah off the ball, and we tried to keep the ball. I gave the players freedom to enjoy themselves.

“We gave everything during the match, and we must play every game as if it were a final. We won the first match, and we will see what we do in the next.”

