Nigeria Vs Egypt: We Stopped Supply To Salah, Eguavoen Speaks On Winning Strategy

Nigeria Vs Egypt: We Stopped Supply To Salah, Eguavoen Speaks On Winning StrategyLatest News, Sports News Wednesday, January 12th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has stated that Nigerian players cut Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, off the ball to record victory.
Eguavoen disclosed this in a post-match interview after Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0 on Tuesday.
The coach heaped praises on the performance of the Super Eagles adding that the good performance will be replicated in subsequent matches.
He said, “Egypt is a well-respected team; we respect them, but we’ve players who should be respected too.
“We tried to cut Salah off the ball, and we tried to keep the ball. I gave the players freedom to enjoy themselves.
“We gave everything during the match, and we must play every game as if it were a final. We won the first match, and we will see what we do in the next.”
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=72721