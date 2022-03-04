Nigeria Vs Ghana: Coach Eguavoen Announce Squad For 2022 World Cup Qualifier [Full List]

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria have announced the squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana in this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The three-time African giants released the squad in a post through their Instagram account on Friday morning.

The first leg will be played on March 25 in Ghana and the second leg be on March 29 in Nigeria.

See the Super Eagles squad to face Ghana below:

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi and Shehu Abdullahi.

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Akinkunmi Amoo.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman.

Stand-by: Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Chidera Ejuke, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka and Ogenyi Onazi