Nigeria Would Probably Have Been Better If Peter Obi Won 2023 Election – Sen Abaribe

(AFRICAN ECAMINER) – Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that Nigeria would have been better off than what it is today if the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, had emerged victorious.

According to Abaribe who represents Abia South in the Senate, nepotism which he said thrives under President Bola Tinubu would have been non-existent under an Obi presidency.

“If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today, Abaribe said .

“Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government, he won’t, it’s not in him. That is just who we are, we feel for the other people.”

Backing his nepotism claim against the President, the lawmaker questioned Tinubu’s appointment of four ministers from only Ogun State when many other states have just one.

According to Abaribe, Buhari towed the path of nepotism, but it deepened under President Tinubu because Buhari did it and nobody said much except him.

He said that rather than waiting for presidents to be fair to the people of the South-East, it is high time people of the zone went back to revamp it, make it more livable, better and more cohesive.

Abaribe noted that apart from Obasanjo and Jonathan, no president has been fair to the people and that the people cannot continue to wait for that.

On the arrest of the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra in exile, Simon Ekpa, in Finland, Abaribe described it as a welcome development.

He said the arrest of Ekpa will signal to the people at home who are purveyors of violence and are being instigated by the Finland-based Biafra agitator that he denied being the Biafran Prime Minister after his arrest.

The Senator added that the Igbo had always condemned what Ekpa and his ilk try to direct from foreign lands.

Senator Abaribe also said that the violence in the South-East can be brought to an end when Nnamdi Kanu is released. He said that many of those perpetrating violence with Kanu’s name won’t have any reason to continue when Kanu is released.