W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga Dies At 80

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest Headlines, News, News Around Africa, South Africa, Southern Africa Wednesday, October 15th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 

Odinga died on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India. He collapsed during a morning walk and was taken to Devamatha Hospital, which said he had suffered a cardiac arrest. It said he did not respond to resuscitation measures and was “declared dead at 09:52” local time (04:22 GMT).

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about his health, although family members and political allies had dismissed reports suggesting he was critically ill.

President William Ruto paid tribute to Odinga as a “beacon of courage” and “father of our democracy”.

“Raila Amolo Odinga is truly a once-in-a-generation leader. A man whose ideals transcended politics, and whose legacy will shape the destiny of Kenya for generations to come,” Ruto said in a live address to the nation.

A seven-day period of mourning has also been declared. Odinga will also be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, Ruto said.

BBC

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=104608

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

First Bank

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement




Like us on Facebook

advertise with us