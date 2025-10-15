Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga Dies At 80

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80

Odinga died on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India. He collapsed during a morning walk and was taken to Devamatha Hospital, which said he had suffered a cardiac arrest. It said he did not respond to resuscitation measures and was “declared dead at 09:52” local time (04:22 GMT).

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about his health, although family members and political allies had dismissed reports suggesting he was critically ill.

President William Ruto paid tribute to Odinga as a “beacon of courage” and “father of our democracy”.

“Raila Amolo Odinga is truly a once-in-a-generation leader. A man whose ideals transcended politics, and whose legacy will shape the destiny of Kenya for generations to come,” Ruto said in a live address to the nation.

A seven-day period of mourning has also been declared. Odinga will also be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, Ruto said.

BBC