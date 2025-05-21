Nigerian Army Don’t Have Necessary Equipment To Fight Terrorists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, has stated that the Nigerian Army does not have the right equipment to fight terrorists.

Zulum made this revelation while speaking in an interview on News Central on Wednesday, as he stated that terrorists are now making use of sophisticated technology to execute their operations.

According to the Borno governor stated that the bureaucratic bottlenecks connected to the purchase of military equipment should be expunged and he tasked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the army on what it takes to end insurgency in the north of the country.

“We must prioritise security. National and subnational governments must pool resources together to procure equipment,” he said.

“The army does not have the necessary equipment on ground to fight the insurgency. Right now, the insurgents are using drones to fight soldiers on the ground.

“A few days ago, I visited the chief of army staff. He said he is looking for about 32 drones and he would end the insurgency.

“My plea is that let us deal with this matter decisively. The president of Nigeria should listen to those that can distinguish between the right and wrong. Those that can tell him the right thing and not sycophants.

“He needs to understand what is happening on the ground.

“A few days ago, I said there is an insurgency in Borno state. I commended the federal government for doing very well and that we should come together to resolve the issues.

“Some people said there is no insecurity in Borno state. We should not politicise insecurity.”