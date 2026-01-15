Nigerian Government Commends Super Eagles Despite AFCON Semi-Final Defeat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has commended the Super Eagles for their performance and resilience at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite their semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco.

The Atlas Lions edged Nigeria 4–2 on penalties on Wednesday in Rabat to secure a place in the final, ending the Super Eagles’ quest for a fourth continental title.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the team for displaying character, teamwork, and resilience throughout the tournament, describing these qualities as deeply important to the nation.

According to the minister, the players’ effort and commitment earned them the respect and gratitude of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

“Thank you for giving your all and for representing Nigeria with pride and dignity,” Idris said.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent.



“Football has its highs and lows, but your effort, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.”

Idris added that the team reminded Nigerians of the deeper meaning of representing the country on the international stage.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up,” he said.



“Hold your heads high, learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger. Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced that he would still donate $500,000 to the Super Eagles despite their loss to Morocco.

Rabiu had earlier pledged the donation if the team defeated Morocco, but said the players’ effort and commitment were deserving of support regardless of the outcome.

The Super Eagles will now face Egypt in the AFCON third-place match scheduled for Saturday.