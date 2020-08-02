Nigerian Soldiers Lack Zeal to Fight Boko Haram -Governor Zulum

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, says there is an urgent need for Nigeria’s government to check lack of zeal and commitment in the army in order to win the battle against Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor stated this on while recalling his experience to newsmen on his recent trip to Baga.

African Examiner had reported that the governor’s convoy was attacked by insurgents.

Governor Zulum said that there are about 1,200 soldiers stationed at mile 4, which is only about 4km to Baga town but they could not help the town from the hands of the insurgents which was once heavily populated with people.

He said: “We were there, and you saw what happened. The soldiers were shooting, and we all have to make a turn. This is not acceptable.

“Authorities must begin to look into what is happening on the ground with our soldiers in the frontlines and take a decisive step to ensure these soldiers enter and clear Baga town.

“If this is not going to happen, our people need to wake up and do the needful even if it takes us recruiting two to three thousands of hunters and join them with our police force to launch attacks on those criminals and clear Baga town to restore peace and confidence in that part of the state.

“I cannot explain why these have to linger with 1,200 soldiers in Baga, 1,007 soldiers in Cross aside officers, 450 soldiers at mile 4 and 1,900 soldiers in Monguno.

“They told us there are no soldiers, but there are soldiers in all these places with the number to safely prosecute the campaign to liberate this area. The issue is not about fighting men or equipment; the authorities need to come down to look into what is informing this lack of zeal to fight among our soldiers.”