Nigerians Angry As Former EFCC Boss Magu Gets Promotion To AIG Rank

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police by the Police Service Commission has sparked social media reaction.

African Examiner writes that eight commissioners of police were promoted by the PSC.

“The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs were; CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim who is the most senior in the CP cadre and who missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police; Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian

Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing),” a statement signed by PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani had stated.

It could be recalled that Magu served as acting Chairman of the EFCC from 2015 to 2020 and the Senate twice refused to confirm his appointment.

He was later suspended for allegedly mismanaging funds of the commission, an allegation he denied.

Magu was probed for over three months by a judicial panel of inquiry led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami. His recent promotion has sparked debate on Twitter. The African Examiner captures some of the thoughts of netizens below:

@ugorki writes: “Government that pardoned the likes of Dariye, freed Orji Uzo Kalu and promotes Magu to the rank of AIG will find ways to exonerate the Accountant General. N80 Billion would be shared and the case closed.”

@FS_Yusuf_writes: “When is EFCC arresting Hadiza Bala? If you are impressed that the EFCC is parading the “arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation while the corrupt former EFCC boss, Magu is promoted today by the Police Service Commission, then you need a deliverance.”

@DeeOneAyekooto writes: “PSC has promoted Ibrahim Magu, former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). That means he committed no offence, AGF just got rid of him. No wonder AGF can’t vacate that office even to become Governor….but one day, all office holders must leave.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “Just a subtle reminder that Nigeria is sinking but one man has been seating on 80 billion and alleged criminals like Magu are getting promoted instead of being reprimanded. Get your PVC!! We can’t continue to promote criminals or look the other way.”

@Alaye_100 writes: “Let it be known that no amount of late clamp down on corruption will exculpate this government.Magu had every detail of what they made him do & when they saw he wasn’t going to take everything smiling,they let him go home.Where is the Buhari son-in-law that stole our $64M?”

@ayemojubar writes: “Same day, Magu got promoted to AIG, Accountant General of the Federation stole N80bn via money laundering.”