Nigerians React As Cultists Cause Havoc In Abeokuta

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that inhabitants of Oluwo area of Abeokuta are in a panic mood after the killing of a popular area boy known around the metropolis as Tommy has sparked social media reaction.

According to available information, Tommy was reportedly killed late Thursday night at Panseke, by some persons who are yet-to-be-identified.

Media reports suggest that the deceased was hacked to death with either an axe or a machete.

Tommy must have been killed by members of the Aiye confraternity, as he was rumored to be of the rival Eiye cult group.

This development has caused tension in Oluwo town as residents fear possible reprisal attacks. Shops and residential buildings have been under lock and key.

Also, the students’ populated environment has become deserted as students flee and many are planning to go to their various homes.

This development has sparked social media reactions as many netizens question the capabilities of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. Also, many question the job of Amotekum which was established by the southwest governors to curtail insecurity in the region.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@tobijosephD writes: “Abeokuta is on fire. Rival cult groups are killing themselves. Insecurity has held the state by the jugular for a while. Where’s Mr Governor? What’s he doing to nip this in the bud b4 it escalates further? Mr Governor shouldn’t tell us he is too busy with tomorrow’s convention.

Oluwo, Adigbe, Panseke, and Ibara roundabout have all experienced skirmishes and violence.”

@Famousdestiny3 writes: “With the kind of people being killed, if care is not taken, it will lead to something bigger in Abk.”

@Harwohyehmi1 writes: “Dapo Abiodun was Out of content at Some point in Ogun state, he Inaugurated Amotekun, the Photoshoot was beautiful, again when there was no content again he created OP MESA it went viral , because none of them has been able to arrest the killing and unrest in Abeokuta.”

@FlushyBuzzz writes: “8yrs Under Amosun, No Single Gunshot, He Was The Law. Less Than 1 Term Under Dapo, Gang Clashes Everywhere. Abeokuta That Somehow Managed To Stay Sane Has Now Turned Battleground. Shops Closed, Streets Deserted, People Panicking, Bodies Dropping Everywhere. Sigh.”

@TaoFeek182 writes: “Current situation on Abeokuta Mainland. Students of Mapoly seen japa-ing/leaving the trenches.”

@PDPGatewayForum writes: “Cultists are having a field day in Abeokuta, the state capital for a couple of days now. A handful of MAPOLY students have left the city due to the unrest. Is there a governor in Ogun state?”

@OminiSMOOCHEY_ writes: “If you are in Abeokuta and environs, endeavour to get home this weekend before 6pm cos the city will be painted with bloods from occultic clashes. A leader of a particular fraternity group was killed last night. Please stay safe!”