Nigeria’s Inflation Increase To 33.88% In October — NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Consumer Product Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday has stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased to 33.88% in October 2024, up from 32.70% in September.

According to the movement, a 1.18 per cent point increase month-on-month and on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.55 per cent points which was higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 which was 27.33 per cent.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2024 was 2.64 per cent, which was 0.12 per cent higher than the rate recorded in September 2024 (2.52 per cent).

“This means that in October 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2024,” the executive summary of the report partly stated.

According to the report, on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in October 2024 was 2.94 per cent which indicates a 0.30 per cent increase compared to the rate recorded in September 2024 (2.64 per cent).

“The rise can be attributed to the rate of increase in the average prices of Palm Oil, Vegetable oil, etc (Oil & Fats Class), Mudfish, Croaker (Apo), Fresh fish (Obokun), etc (Fish Class), Dried Beef, Goat Meat, Mutton, Skin meat, etc (Meat Class), and Bread, Guinea Corn flour, Plantain flour, Rice, etc (Bread and Cereals Class).

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending October 2024 over the previous twelve-month average was 38.12 per cent which was an 11.79 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in October 2023 (26.33 per cent),” the report read.